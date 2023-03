البنك الدولي:5,1 مليارات دولار قيمة الأضرار في سوريا جراء الزلزال

The survivors of the devastating earthquake in the city of Jenderes in the countryside of Aleppo, northwestern Syria, on February 27, 2023, are searching between the ruins of their destroyed homes for the remains of their homes and their belongings buried under the ruins of the devastating earthquake, while others sit over the rubble, taking a break after a long effort. (Photo by Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto) (Photo by Rami Alsayed / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP) Source: NurPhoto / RAMI ALSAYED/NurPhoto via AFP