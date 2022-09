وفاة الداعية المصري يوسف القرضاوي عن 96 عاما

FILE -Senior Egyptian cleric Sheik Youssef al-Qardawi speaks to the crowd as he leads Friday prayers in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 18, 2011. Al-Qardawi, a cleric who was seen as the spiritual leader of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, has died at the age of 96. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File) Source: AP / Khalil Hamra/AP