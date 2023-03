وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يدعو إلى تجميد مشروع تعديل النظام القضائي وسط تظاهرات في تل أبيب

Thousands of Israeli protesters are rallying against the Israeli Government's judicial overhaul bills in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 4, 2023. Protesters are confronting the Police and blocking the Ayalon highway. (Photo by Gili Yaari/NurPhoto) (Photo by Gili Yaari / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP) Source: NurPhoto / GILI YAARI/NurPhoto via AFP