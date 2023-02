الجيش الأردني يسقط طائرة مسيرة مفخخة قادمة من سوريا

A picture taken during a tour origanized by the Jordanian Army shows soldiers patrolling along the border with Syria to prevent trafficking, on February 17, 2022. - Drug trafficking from Syria into Jordan is becoming "organised" with smugglers stepping up operations and using sophisticated equipment including drones, Jordan's army said, warning of a shoot-to-kill policy. Since the beginning of this year, Jordan's army has killed 30 smugglers and foiled attempts to smuggle into the kingdom from Syria 16 million Captagon pills -- more than they seized in the whole of 2021 -- the military said. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP) Source: AFP / KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP