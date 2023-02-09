مصرع رجل وامرأة غرقاً في نيو ساوث ويلز

لقي رجل وامرأة يُعتقد أنهما في الأربعينيات من العمر مصرعهما بعد غرقهما على الساحل المركزي لولاية نيو ساوث ويلز.

تم استدعاء خدمات الطوارئ إلى شاطئ فريزر في فريزر بارك قبيل الساعة 4.20 من مساء أمس الأربعاء بعد تقارير عن العثور على مريضين لا يستجيبان لمحاولات الإسعاف.

وبدأ الشهود عمليات الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي قبل وصول المسعفين، لكن لم يتمكنوا من إنقاذهما.
ولم يتم تحديد هوية الضحيتين بعد.

يشار إلى أن حوادث الغرق تتكرر على الشواطئ رغم تحذيرات السلطات للمواطنين باتباع إرشادات السلامة.
