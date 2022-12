رفع قرار احتجاز المشتبه به في قتل أكراد في باريس لأسباب صحية

Protesters took to the streets of Paris on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 to demonstrate against the shooting at the Kurdish culture center, which resulted in the deaths of three individuals. The protest was organized by Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians, and anti-racism groups, all of whom are united in their condemnation of the attack, which was specifically targeted at foreigners. (Photo by Vincent Koebel/NurPhoto) (Photo by Vincent Koebel / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP) Source: NurPhoto / VINCENT KOEBEL/NurPhoto via AFP