وزير الصناعة إد هوسيك يهاجم شركات الغاز الأسترالية: "أصبحت مدمنة على جني أرباح خيالية من حرب بوتين"

RUSSIA, REPUBLIC OF TATARSTAN - DECEMBER 8, 2022: Pumpjacks operate at the Yamashinskoye oil field of Yamashneft oil and gas company, part of Tatneft, near the village of Yamashinskoye, Almetyevsk District. The European Union banned Russian seaborne crude oil imports from December 5. The EU, the G7 countries and Australia have agreed a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian seaborne crude oil. Yegor Aleyev/TASS/Sipa USA Credit: TASS/Sipa USA