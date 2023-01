ازدياد التوتر بين تركيا والسويد بعد تظاهرة لليمين المتطرف مناهضة للإسلام في ستوكهولم

Participants wave flags during a demonstration organised by The Kurdish Democratic Society Center against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sweden's NATO bid at Norra Bantorget square in Stockholm on January 21, 2023. - Sweden needs Turkey's consent to join NATO. Both countries dropped decades of military non-alignment last year when they applied to join the Western defence alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ankara says any progress depends on Swedish steps to extradite people it accuses of terrorism or of having played a part in the 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan. Turkey argues that Sweden has not done enough to crack down on Kurdish groups that Ankara views as "terrorist." (Photo by Christine OLSSON / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT Credit: CHRISTINE OLSSON/AFP