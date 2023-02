"على هذا الفلق تحديدًا ستتوالى الزلازل الارتدادية": الهزات الارتدادية متى تهدأ؟

People hold a vigil for Turkish and Syrian victims of an earthquake in Washington Square Park on February 19, 2023 in New York City. The 7.8 magnitude quake that struck February 6 along southeastTurkey near the Syrian border has killed over 41,000 leaving most of the people in the region without shelter and power in freezing temperatures.Several aftershocks have hampered the already slow rescue operations in Turkey. (Photo by John Lamparski/Sipa USA.) Credit: John Lamparski/Sipa USA