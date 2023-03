ما الذي حول مذيعة تلفزيونية إلى عاملة في مصنع؟

Basira Joya, 20, presenter of the news program sits during recording at the Zan TV station (women's TV) in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 30, 2017. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air, the country's biggest media outlet said Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) Source: AP / Rahmat Gul/AP