شقيقتان لبنانيتان تفوزان بجائزة "الدبّ الذهبي" في مهرجان برلين عن فيلمهما القصير "يرقة"

epa10491192 Lebanese musicians Michelle Keserwany (R) and Noel Keserwany pose on the red carpet after receiving the 'Golden Bear for Best Short Film' for 'Les Chenilles' during the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival 'Berlinale' in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2023. The in-person event ran from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE Source: EPA / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA