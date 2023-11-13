‘This is Australia’: How Hussain and Amit’s friendship eclipses differences exposed by war

Key Points Barber Hussain Al-Maliki and customer Amit Ivrahim have been friends for a decade.

Hussain Al-Maliki owns a barber shop in the Melbourne suburb of Caufield, also home to many people with Jewish heritage. He has known his friend, Amit Ivrahim, for about 10 years.





In the aftermath of Hamas' attacks on southern Israel on 7 October, Mr Al-Maliki said as well as feeling shock and sadness at the atrocities committed, he feared his business would be negatively impacted.





However, he says his fears soon dissipated as he saw the overwhelming support of his Jewish customers and friends in the suburb, particularly Mr Ivrahim.



Hamas' attacks against Israel on 7 October and Israel's subsequent raids and bombardment of Gaza has sparked fears among some Australian Arab, Muslim and Jewish communities that the tensions will spread here.





In New South Wales, police have special powers when it comes to dealing with unruly pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters. Other jurisdictions also take measures to ensure that protesters from both sides don't come into direct conflict.





There is, however, a different perspective offered by some in multicultural Australia especially in Caulfield.





Mr Ivrahim and Mr Al-Maliki spoke to SBS Arabic24 about their special bond and how it had not been altered or diminished due to the turmultuous events in the Middle East.



'We're best friends'

According to Mr Al-Maliki, Mr Ivrahim is his best friend who helps him with technology and computer problems.





"Our friendship developed years ago as we shared more about our backgrounds," he said.





Mr Al-Maliki is an Iraqi Muslim who came to Australia as a refugee 18 years ago, while Mr Ivrahim is an Israeli Jew who came to Australia 11 years ago.



Barber, Hussain Al-Maliki, became friends with Amit Ivrahim after they discovered they both had Iraqi roots. Credit: Hussain Al-Maliki During the 1930s, Mr Ivrahim's father was born in Hilla, a southern Iraqi city not too far from the ancient city of Babylon, while his mother was born in Baghdad.





“I became friends with him when he learned that I came from Iraq, so he started coming to the shop," Mr Al-Maliki explained.





Over the past five weeks, the pair say their friendship has been put to a test.





On 7 October, an armed conflict erupted between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip after the latter launched a multi-pronged invasion of southern Israel.





After clearing Hamas militants, the Israeli military retaliated by conducting an extensive bombardment on Gazan targets and followed up with a large-scale ground invasion of Gaza.





While figures vary according to the sources of information, it is generally thought that more than 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, and more than 10,000 Palestinian have been killed in the fighting so far.





Over 240 Israelis and foreign nationals were also taken hostage and transported to hiding places within the Gaza Strip.



'Jews and Muslims have lived together for hundreds of years'

Despite the Israel-Hamas war, Mr Ivrahim said, "I do not think it affects our relationship. We talk together, regardless of our different opinions. This is because we live in Australia."





"I feel bad because any conflict without a logical resolution hurts me ... Jews and Muslims have lived together for hundreds of years."



My relationship with Hussain is good and kind, and there is no conflict since I'm Jewish and Hussain's a Muslim. Amit Ivrahim

In fact, Mr Al-Maliki said to the contrary, his relationships with his Jewish customers had actually strengthened since the conflict erupted into war.





"Since the war between Israel and Hamas began, many of my customers and friends from the Jewish community have visited me, including a 75-year-old man who has been a customer since 2006," he said.





The barber added that the man hugged him while he cried, saying, "I'm very concerned because my family lives in Israel as they want to stay there."





"People have no personal problem with me. Until now, they have been my friends, and there is no problem," he emphasised.





The barber admits that he has received added support from the Jewish community in the recent weeks.



