Navigating change: Captain Mona Shindy was one of the first three women to serve on a warship

She also served as an advisor on Islamic affairs to the Chief of the Navy as part of the ADF's efforts to deepen understanding of different cultures and religions.

She's the author of 'Shattering Identity Bias'.

When Captain Mona Shindy served on the Australian warship HMAS Canberra in 1992, she was one of the first three women to do so.





Captain Shindy spoke to SBS Arabic24 about her 32-year career in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and her new book entitled 'Shattering Identity Bias'.





Egyptian-born, she arrived in Australia at three but was to lose her father when she was just 14.





Undeterred by family tragedy, she went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Weapons Engineering and, later, a Masters of Commerce, from the University of New South Wales.





She told SBS Arabic24: “We arrived in the 1970s and learned a lot about cultures that were very different from ours. Of course, there were many difficulties, but opportunities were also available and we got to know people from all over the world.”



Captain Mona Shindy with her book. She says she was prompted to follow her brother into the Navy after the excitement generated every time the family received his postcards from all of the countries he had docked in.





“During my job interview, I was told it was not necessary for me to be away at sea however this situation changed a couple of years' later due to staff shortages," she said.





And that wasn't always smooth sailing, she said.





“Men were for the first time dealing with women on board and there was no designated place to sleep. In fact, a locker area had to be converted into sleeping quarters for me and the other women,” she said.



During missions at sea, I was away from home for three months at a time. I spent 32 years in the Navy including six years at sea.

In addition to her duties, Captain Shindy served as an advisor on Islamic affairs to the Chief of the Navy as part of the Australian Defence Force's efforts to deepen understanding of different cultures and religions.



“When we get to know each other, the Navy becomes stronger and better," Captain Shindy said.





"Australia has neighbouring Islamic countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia so it was important for the Navy to learn more about Muslims, their ways of thinking and their priorities."



She said it was not difficult to join combat missions in Arabic countries because the ADF was implementing the decisions of a “democratically elected government”.





“Everyone in the defence forces does not necessarily have to fully agree with government decisions, but change is democratic and through the polls. Whoever decides to serve in the military must obey orders,” Captain Shindy said.





She writes about her experiences serving in the Navy in 'Shattering Identity Bias'.





"My book discusses the issue of biased views and stereotypes that some choose to attach to community groups such as Muslims, Arabs and others," she said.





"Everyone has been exposed to situations in which they have not been treated well.





"I want the reader to understand what minorities are going through and how the harsh words they hear and deal with affect them.





"I want to teach members of these minorities how to deal with abuse, stick to their goals and move forward. We want Australia to be better for our children.”





