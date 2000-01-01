SBS Language
Voice Referendum news in Assyrian
01:00
Voice Referendum - Stay informed in Assyrian
01:00
Voice Referendum - Stay informed in Assyrian
08:14
Assyrian community thoughts on the upcoming Voice Referendum
06:33
Yes and No: Voice Referendum volunteers take to the streets
03:33
We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said
10:29
?Voice Referendum: What is it and why is Australia having one
13:11
What is the Voice Referendum all about?
07:51
Celebrating NAIDOC Week
07:14
'It's on': Senate vote triggers Voice referendum within the next six months
09:09
The Voice Referendum question revealed
