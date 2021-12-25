Church Leaders' Christmas Messages for 2021

Church Leaders of the Assyrian and Chaldean Community in Australia

Source: SBS Assyrian

SBS Assyrian Church Leader's presenting their 2021 Christmas Message

As we celebrate this festive season of Christmas, with family and loved ones, nations around the globe gather to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, the king of peace. The church leader's messages, in unity, asking for good health and for communities to support those who are less fortunate during this time. The leaders sharing their message of prayer and good hope to all faithful. 

The congregants gathered to attend the church services in great numbers on Christmas Eve, Friday 24th December and Christmas Morning on Saturday 25 December. 

Christmas greetings by the church leaders of our community in Australia:

His Beatitude Mar Meelis Zaia, Metropolitan Assyrian Church of the East. Archdiocese of Australia, New Zealand and Lebanon

His Beatitude Mar Yacob Daniel Metropolitan of the Ancient Church of the East, Archdiocese of Australia and New Zealand.

His Grace Mar Amel Nona, the Archbishop of the Chaldean and Assyrian Catholic Diocese of Australia and New Zealand


The SBS Assyrian team wishes a wonderful Christmas to all the churches and church leaders. 

