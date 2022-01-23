Fairfield city council activities in Australia Day

Australia day

Source: Getty Images/carmen lazar

Councillor Carmen Lazar from FCC talks to SBS about the activities and functions the council has organised for Wednesday 26/1/2022 Australia Day. Mrs Lazar talks abut awards ceremonies, cultural festivities and more. Councillor Lazar stressed at the importance for members of the Assyrian community to be part of the celebration to show our love and appreciation to this country.

