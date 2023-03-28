The final touches on the Assyrian new year preparations in Sydney

The Assyrian National Council of Australia is preparing for the 6773 Assyrian New Year festival to be held on 2 April 2023 at the Fairfield Show Ground.

Mr David David from ANC told SBS that preparations are underway to stage the biggest annual Assyrian event for the Assyrian community in Sydney.

Many guests will attend, including local, state and federal government members.

Mr David said more than ten thousand people will be attending this year.

Ramsin Yako will direct a special forty professional dancers' art show, and it will be one of the day's highlights.

Assyrian music bands and singers, Assyrian dance groups and many other talents will be there to entertain the crowd.

Food stalls will be plentiful, with many Assyrian and Middle Eastern dishes available.

"This festival has been running for more than twenty years and is getting bigger and better every year," Mr David says.
