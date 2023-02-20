A convert-to-Christianity preacher in the Kurdistan region apologises for insulting Islam





According to SBS Assyrian contributor from Duhok, Naseem Sadiq, Mr Bhzad Mazuri is a Kurd from the Mazor clan. He converted to Christianity from Islam in the nineties at the hands of Christian Evangelist missionaries.







Mr Mazuri is the pastor of an official Baptist church, the "Kurd Zaman" in Duhok, meaning the Kurdish-speaking church. It has been expanding for about 20 years in the Kurdistan Region.





This church has no problems or issues with the Kurdistan Regional Government in running its daily business.





The church has been doing a lot of aid work for many Kurds living in Duhok. Mr Sadiq said.





Recently, Mr Mazuri sparked a wave of social discord, and the mosques platforms used Friday's prayers to issue threats against him and asked the authorities to hold him accountable on the background of a comment he made on Facebook that insulted Muhammad, the Messenger of Islam.





Mr Mazuri announced his official apology through a post and via a video clip and said the comments were made many years ago. But his accusers held him legally accountable and demanded his persecution.



