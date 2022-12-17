Defying all obsticles to bring happiness to children's hearts

Highlights Fifteen hundred gifts distributed last year

Eighty per cent of the receipients are Assyrian Chaldean refugees

Inflation have put pressure on the operation of the organisation







Mr Maksimovic is a Serbian-born human activist and his wife Hilda is an Assyrian. Since 2016 they have been packing and distributing gifts, food and toys to the needy.



Milan at the Chaldean Catholic Church during present distribution Credit: Milan.Jpg

Inflation has put enormous pressure on our operation, yet we are still managing to do what we do best Milan Maksimovic

Mr Maksimovic and his wife Hilda established the Milan Hilda Care Incorporated , a charity organisation to help needy refugees who have just arrived in Australia.



Excited children receiving their gifts



The pandemic did not stop the organisation but slowed down its activities due to lockdowns and COVID restrictions, But Mr Maksimovic, with the approval of the police, managed to travel around Sydney to deliver aid to needy people.





Mr Maksimovic told SBS Assyrian that due to inflation and the rise of goods prices, Milan Hilda Care Incorporated has slowed down. Still, it managed to deliver 1500 presents through five different churches to families and children from Fairfield to Mount Druitt.





Mr Maksimovic says “Just yesterday, 15 December, we managed to deliver fifty female handbags filled with toiletries around the Fairfield area and this year, we are preparing to deliver around two hundred presents for children.”



Some of the presents wrapped nicely Credit: Milan.jpg Mr Maksimovic says that 80 per cent of the people they deal with are mainly refugees from Assyrian and Chaldean communities. The organisation, during the quarantine, served the Serbian community and also the general Australian community.





“The reason for this increase in demand is because now, the organisation is listed in the Food Bank and our contacts are there.” Said Mr Maksimovic.





Co-founder of Milan Hilda Care says, “ We have started more planning now for our operation and just recently, we had a meeting with the volunteers, they are all excited to get back to work.”



The smile says thousand word Credit: Milan.jpg “Although the supplies are a bit less because we used to get supplies for ten to twenty per cent less from the suppliers. That discount has been reduced and we don’t understand why? Now, we are paying about fifty per cent of the market price and sometimes the full price. That puts a lot of pressure on our operations.”





The organisation's activities are not only limited to distributing hampers and toys. It started organising other activities like the CUPCAKES decorating competition which has been very successful and both children and their parents participated with great joy.



