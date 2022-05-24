Ambitious teenager sets sights on a political career

The NSW Youth Parliament is one establishment that prepares and develops young people to be our future politicians.





It was established in 2002 to get the youth involved and understand the Australian political system and how the parliament works.





Youth aged18-24 are encouraged to apply and involve in the NSW Parliament and are trained on debating legislation and develop their political skills to be part of Australian politics in the future. Sabri Koro giving a speech about australian Day Source: Sabri.jpg Sabri Koro is a young Assyrian/Chaldean who came to Australia as a refugee with his family back in 2011.





Mr Koro says he wants to be a voice for the youth and, in the future, to represent his community in the Australian government.



