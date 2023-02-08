An Assyrian refugee and his family caught in the trauma of the Earthquake in Northern Iraq





Like other residents, SBS Assyrian contributor, Naseem Sadiq from the province of Dohuk, Northern Iraq, felt the earthquake at 4:20 am.







Mr Sadiq says, "Many residents of the multi-story buildings in the city of Dohuk woke up because of the building shaking, realised they were experiencing an earthquake, started taking their children and running down the stairs to go outside in fear of the collapse of their building."





People feared being trapped if the buildings collapsed, so they left without their mobiles, warm clothes or blankets to stay outside in a safe location, but then they had to face the harsh cold and rainy weather.





What made things worse was the second earthquake that followed, which ensured there was no chance of taking the risk of going back into the buildings to retrieve the things they needed.





Many started making arrangements to visit their relatives and friends to spend a few nights there while monitoring the situation.





Among those horrified people are some Assyrian refugees from Syria living in Duhok, like Shadi Sabri Eysa, whose house in Syria was destroyed by bomb shells during the war.





Mr Eysa left Syria in 2019 with his wife and two children and sought refuge in Duhok. Currently, he rents an apartment in a three-story building in the city.





Mr Eysa has no relatives or friends to stay at their place during these challenging times.





since arriving Duhok, he tried to find work, but no one gave him any work because he didn't speak the Kurdish language.





His rent is paid by a lady and her friend from Sweden. His family survives on the help they get from Assyrians in Duhok.



