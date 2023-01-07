Armenian Christmas in North of Iraq

SBS Assyrian

Published 7 January 2023 at 10:59pm
By Sargon Warde
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
SBS Assyrian correspondent in North of Iraq, Naseem Sadiq, reports about Armenian celebrating Christmas in North of Iraq.

Armenian community around the world celebrates Christmas on 06 of January of every year. This holiday has been a part of Armenian traditions for more than 1700 years and has been celebrated in the same way since its inception.

