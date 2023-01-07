Armenian Christmas in North of Iraq

Armenian community around the world celebrates Christmas on 06 of January of every year. This holiday has been a part of Armenian traditions for more than 1700 years and has been celebrated in the same way since its inception.
Published 7 January 2023 at 10:59pm
By Sargon Warde
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Source: SBS
SBS Assyrian correspondent in North of Iraq, Naseem Sadiq, reports about Armenian celebrating Christmas in North of Iraq.
