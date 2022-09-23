Assyrian Aid Society Contribution in Renovation Some of Assyrian Schools in North of Iraq
Published 23 September 2022 at 10:08pm
By Sargon Warde
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Source: SBS
Assyrian Aid Society in Iraq has contributed in the process of renovating a small number of the Assyrian Schools in North of Iraq, many more are waiting to get the hand of help from similar organisations. SBS Assyrian correspondent Naseem Sadiq met with ASS Director in Iraq Mr Younan Lazar Markhael who spoke to him about this important step.
