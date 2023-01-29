Assyrian National Council Celebrates Australia Day

State parliamentarians, members of local councils, Assyrian parties and organisations, representatives of the Cambodian and Vietnamese communities and several Assyrian personalities, attended the Evening.





The ANC of Australia organised this event with support from the government to promote unity, a sense of belonging and harmony in the Australian community.





The Evening started with the traditional aboriginal dance performed by the Katandra Aboriginal land Council group, who performed the smoking ceremony and let the Assyrian dance group join them in this dance.





It was a wonderful experience where two ancient cultures met and showed their history and tradition.



Since 1949, four million people have gained Australian citizenship. Mayor Frank Carbone





President of the ANC-Australia, Mr Hermiz Shahen, welcomed the guests and talked about the importance of celebrating Australia day.





He said, "Today we see the Australian government is giving the traditional owners of this land many rights that they have been deprived of in the past, yet Assyrians, the indigenous people of Iraq, have no recognition in whatever shape or form by all consecutive Iraqi governments."





He thanked Australia for allowing the migrants and refugees to live in peace and harmony and enjoy the rights equally like any other person in this country.





President of ANC Hermiz Shahen Credit: Hermiz Shahen, President of ANC In his speech, the Mayor of the city of Fairfield, Frank Carbone, praised the Assyrian community, who, despite not having a state, has managed to preserve and maintain their culture and heritage.





He said the beauty of this country is that it gives every opportunity of hope and gives everyone, regardless of religion or background, the to come here and be part of what we call Australia today.





We should celebrate the 26 January as the date of being Australians and not subjects to the Queen of England Tania Davies

.Mr Carbone said that he noticed as it was on display the Assyrian flag has Red, White and Blue, referring to the colours of the Australian flag." What a coincidence", he said.





The Mayor of Fairfield said," Nobody understands the importance of the indigenous community like Assyrians do."





Mr Carbone talked about the importance of citizenship in Australia. He said that since 1949, four million people had gained Australian citizenship.





Mayor of the City of Fairfield Frank Carbone Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Federal Member for Fowler, Dai Le MP, said Australia day reflects the diversity of the communities. "I speak so much in the parliament about one of the most diverse communities in Australia, and that is my constituents." Ms Le said.





Ms Le also mentioned that Australia Day reflects Australia's journey. The journey from the past to the present in terms of all the challenges it embraced over the years.



Member for Fowler Dai Le MP Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Member for Prospect and president of the Friends of Assyria Committee in the state Parliament, Dr Hugh McDermutt MP, spoke about his joy in seeing the Aboriginal and Assyrian dance groups performing together, reflecting the unity in Australian communities.





Member for Prospect praised the hard work of Hermiz Shahen and David David for their dedication and commitments through their radio program, their lobbying and their defence of the Assyrian rights in the homeland.





He said, "Hermiz Shahen and David David are true community leaders not only for the Assyrians but for the western suburbs communities."



Member for Prospect Dr McDermutt MP Credit: Ninos Emmanuel In her speech, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, NSW Parliament, Tania Davies, said, "we should all celebrate Australia day on 26 January; it is not about Captain Cook landing on Australian soil, it is not because the first fleet arrived at the shores of Sydney. We celebrate Australia day because 26 January 1948 is the date when the nationality and citizenship act was enacted."



Ms Davies said, "We should celebrate the 26 January as the date of being Australians and not subjects to the Queen of England."



Parliamentary Secretary for Planning in NSW Tania Davies Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Finally, Fairfield City council Councillor Carmen Lazar thanked Australia for opening its arms wide open to all the migrants and refugees and accepting them and allowing them to live in freedom and equality.

