Assyrian Sports and Culture Club celebrates its 50th anniversary since its establishment in Sydney.

Some of the founding members in the 1960s .JPG Credit: ASCC

Published 29 November 2022 at 9:03pm
By Ninos Emmanuel, Oliver Slewa
Presented by Oliver Slewa, Ninos Emmanuel
The Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club members gathered on Saturday 26 November, at the centre of their success, the Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club venue at Fairfield Heights, in celebration of 50 years of their establishment in Australia.

More than 450 guests attended the evening, with a formal dinner and awards ceremony, presenting awards to dedicated club members and the founding committee.
Some of current and past members
Some of current and past members of board of directors Credit: Oliver Slewa
In attendance were also guests of honour, including Ms Dai Le, Federal Member and Mr Frank Carbone Mayor of Fairfield, who both shared their experiences with the Assyrian community and the Club in their speeches.
Di Le
The Hon Di Le with Edmond Kaleta Credit: V2U Weddings
Among the dignitaries were representatives of the Fairfield City Council and presidents of Assyrian community organisations and associations, representing many Assyrian institutions.
members of council
Table of Fairfield City Council Credit: V2U Weddings
Mr John Shemoon, President of the Club, welcomed all the guests and shared memories of the club's successes and progress, inviting community organisations to utilise the club's premises at no cost, in support of cultural and educational community initiatives.
President of ASCC John Shemoon Credit: Oliver Slewa
We walked through memory lane, hearing the speech of one of the original founding club members, Mr Issa Kelaita, who guided us through the original plans of the club, established in the city of Sydney, and later moved to Fairfield.

The move was to Cater to the growing Assyrian community in the 1980s, making it a centre for the Assyrians. As well as the Club's plans to expand and grow, including the purchase of new premises to be opened in 2026 in Bringelly.
Founding member Issa Kaleta Credit: Oliver Slewa
The Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club, with its 3000 members, has showcased a history of Assyrian culture, identity and sports.
A formal unveiling of the Club's Board of Directors plaque, listing the presidents and board of directors that served on the committee, from the 1970s to current club directors, was unveiled by all former presidents of the club.
SBS Assyrian would like to congratulate the Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club on their 50 years and wish them the best of success.


