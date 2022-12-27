SBS Assyrian

Assyrian Young Man Studying a Doctorate in Nuclear Science and Technology

Published 27 December 2022 at 10:24pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

Sargon Warde of SBS Assyrian interviewed Mr Eashow Shamo who lives in France and he is currently in Australia in a short journey to visit family and friends.

After obtaining a master's degree in complex systems from Univers od Ecole Centrale de Marceille, Department of Environment, with distinction, the 26-year-old Assyrian bstudent Eashow Shamo wins a seat and started to study for a doctorate in nuclear science and technology INSTN affiliated to the Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies CEA at the French National Institution at the University of Paris-Saclay.
