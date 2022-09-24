SBS Assyrian

Assyrian Young Woman Studying for a Doctor of Musical Arts

Published 24 September 2022 at 11:05pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

Sargon Warde from SBS Assyrian interviewed Lolita Emmanuel who is a young Assyrian pianist, vocalist, music teacher and researcher, Lolita was born and bread in Sydney Australia and she has magnificent skills in music as a pianist.

Lolita is currently studying at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music for a Doctor of Musical Arts, Her work as a performer-scholar is actively inspired by her experience as a young woman in stateless diaspora, with a current focus on music sustainability, Assyrian Art Music and social justice in music.

Lolita’s experience as a performer spans across Art, Folk, R&B and Hip Hop music genres, in venues such as AGNSW, the Sydney Opera House, The Metro Theatre and North Byron Parklands for Splendour in the Grass festival.

