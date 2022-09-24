Assyrian Young Woman Studying for a Doctor of Musical Arts

Lolita is currently studying at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music for a Doctor of Musical Arts, Her work as a performer-scholar is actively inspired by her experience as a young woman in stateless diaspora, with a current focus on music sustainability, Assyrian Art Music and social justice in music.









Lolita’s experience as a performer spans across Art, Folk, R&B and Hip Hop music genres, in venues such as AGNSW, the Sydney Opera House, The Metro Theatre and North Byron Parklands for Splendour in the Grass festival.



