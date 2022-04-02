Assyrians celebrate Akitu in the ancient city of Ashur(Shirqat)

Our correspondent Naseem Sadiq met Mr. Tooma Khoushaba, a member of the executive committee of Abnaa Al-Nahrain Party, who told SBS Assyrian " We are celebrating this year's new year or kha Bnisan in the city of Shirqat which was the city of Ashur during the Assyrian empire".





Mr. Khoushaba mentioned that although there are no Assyrians living in this city, most of its inhabitants are Arabs Muslims and many of them believe they are the descendants of the Assyrians and are proud to be living there.





This year's celebration of Assyrian New Year on the first of April 2022, is organised by the Abnaa Al-Nahrain party which will include all the components of the Iraqi people from Assyrians, Arabs, Yezidis, Kurds and Turkomans. It is a celebration for all the people of Mesopotamia.





Mr. Khoushaba said, "this celebration is open to everyone, Abnaa Al-Nahrain has sent official invitations to all Assyrian organisation, political parties and other Assyrian entities".





Finally, Mr. Khoushaba said the party is asking the Iraqi government to make the first of April a public holiday for all of Iraq.



