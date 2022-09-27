SBS Assyrian

Beekeepers & Grapes Festival in Dohuk, North of Iraq

SBS Assyrian

Published 27 September 2022 at 10:39pm
By Sargon Warde
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
The 15th exhibition of grapes and honey, which is held by the General Directorate of Agriculture in Dohuk, with the wide participation of farmers and beekeepers from various villages in Dohuk Governorate. The exhibition displayed dozens of grapes, along side with the local product of honey. To find out more details about the exhibition, the number of participants and to know the most important challenges facing farmers in marketing their local products, SBS Assyrian spoke to agricultural engineer (Ibtisam Sadiq)regarding this exibition.

