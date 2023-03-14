Director Frank Gilbert answers criticism about his film: the fourth and final episode

final for frank.jpg

A scene when Iraqi Army captures Esho Credit: Frank Gilbert

This is the last episode of this program. Director frank Gilbert talks about how he sees Assyrian cinema in the future and what are the elements that will make it successful

Frank continues answering some questions raised by the audience about the film.

He says he understands if some people don't like or disagree with some sciences and argue they don't reflect the actual events.

He says he understands people have the chance to see the movie once only and they need to see it twice or three times to understand its message and I respect their opinion and views based on seeing it once only.
What hurts me most is when some people without seeing the movie, start criticising it, based on what they heard
Frank Gilbert
frank pic 3.jpg
Sami Yako, in his appearance as a guest star Credit: Hamurabi Production

Mr Gilbert advises new Assyrian filmmakers to be patient and learn from others before attempting to make a film.

His golden rule is," study the field, gain academic and practical experience, start with the lowest job you are offered in the industry and gradually work your way up," he says.
frank 9.jpg
Credit: hamurabi Production

Finally, Director Gilbert thanked SBS Assyrian for allowing him to express his vision and methods of execution of the story and hopes people will appreciate his work over time.

frank 14.jpg
The final scene in the movie Credit: Hamurabi Production.jpg
Frank Gilbert currently has started filming his next movie

