Fairfield City Council events to serve the community





Fairfield City Women's Day Award nominations

Mrs Lazar mentioned the FCC Woman of the Year award, which takes place every year to honour those women who have worked through the years to serve the community in voluntary work and contributed to the benefit of the community.





Mrs Lazar urged Assyrian women who have voluntarily worked for the community to apply for this award.





Nominees should be 18 years and over. Applications opened in November last year, and the closing date for the applicants is 17 February 2023.



Woman of the Year award

Fairfield City Club Grants Information Sessions

FCC is holding a seminar for community leaders and clubs' associations to show the representative the mechanism and most appropriate ways to apply for grants from the NSW government,





The workshops will be held at the Fairfield City HQ, 17 Kenyon Street, Fairfield. Mrs lazar encourages interested parties to register beforehand to secure a seat. Contact FCC to register or more info at





Clubs Grant Sessions Credit: FCC.jpg

Celebrating NSW Seniors Festival in our City

Seniors Week Expo will also be held on Tuesday, 28 February, from 10 am-2 pm at Fairfield Showground. This free event encourages seniors to get out and participate in community life. Entry is free, and there will be food and refreshments. Also, plenty of community organisations will offer information about the different services provided to seniors.

