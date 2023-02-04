Fairfield City Council events to serve the community

poster carmen.jpg

FCC Councillor Carmen Lazar Credit: FCC.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Fairfield city councillor Carmen Lazar spoke to SBS about the latest events and celebrations of the Fairfield City Council.


Fairfield City Women's Day Award nominations

Mrs Lazar mentioned the FCC Woman of the Year award, which takes place every year to honour those women who have worked through the years to serve the community in voluntary work and contributed to the benefit of the community.

Mrs Lazar urged Assyrian women who have voluntarily worked for the community to apply for this award.

Nominees should be 18 years and over. Applications opened in November last year, and the closing date for the applicants is 17 February 2023.
Woman award
Woman of the Year award

Fairfield City Club Grants Information Sessions

FCC is holding a seminar for community leaders and clubs' associations to show the representative the mechanism and most appropriate ways to apply for grants from the NSW government,

The workshops will be held at the Fairfield City HQ, 17 Kenyon Street, Fairfield. Mrs lazar encourages interested parties to register beforehand to secure a seat. Contact FCC to register or more info at

Grants sessions
Clubs Grant Sessions Credit: FCC.jpg

Celebrating NSW Seniors Festival in our City

Seniors Week Expo will also be held on Tuesday, 28 February, from 10 am-2 pm at Fairfield Showground. This free event encourages seniors to get out and participate in community life. Entry is free, and there will be food and refreshments. Also, plenty of community organisations will offer information about the different services provided to seniors.
senior festival.JPG
Credit: FCC.jpg
Mrs Lazar says if people want to know more about those events, go to the Fairfield City Council website
Share

Latest podcast episodes

news saturday poster.JPG

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 4 FEBRUARY 2023

Happy female gynecologist looking at smiling man touching stomach of pregnant woman in clinic

How to access low-cost medical services in Australia

five dollar.JPG

New $5 note to swap Queen Elizabeth's portrait for Indigenous design

june.JPG

Assyrian archaeologist tells of her trip to Northern Iraq