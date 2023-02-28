Fees reduced for the Community Sponsored Program

Mrs Lazar spoke about the news about reducing fees to the Community Sponsored program.



Mrs Lazar said that previously the program would cost forty thousand dollars for a family of four. Now the government has reduced the fees and later reduced to $26,000.



Mrs Lazar said she is happy to announce that the government will further reduce costs.





from the thirteen of March this year, a family of five will pay around $23.000.



A private agency did the task of resettling the families under this program.





The government used to pay the agency around seven thousand dollars per family for the service.





Mrs Lazar said, "The Assyrian Australian Association and other community organisations have asked the government to reduce the program's cost as the organisations will care for the arrivals to settle in Australia,".





The manager of the Assyrian Resource Centre told SBS. The centre asked TAFE NSW to prepare a course to be conducted at the ARC for young people interested in working in community services and obtaining Certificate Level Four in community services for free.





TAFE NSW told ARC that people who want to take the course must first do voluntary work at the centre before TAFE can enrol them. The course usually costs $3400. But if applicants do voluntary work, then they can register for free.





