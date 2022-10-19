Inspirational Stories: First Assyrian concert at the Opera House

Evan Yako is a Jaz percussionist who has been playing on many Australian stages with famous Australian bands.
Evan Yako arrive to Australia as a refugee more than twenty years ago. He was forced to travel alone as a teenager through many countries until arriving to Australia.
Mr Yako pursued his dream of becoming a percussionist and started studying to become a professional performer.
Advertisement
Now his utmost dream is coming true as he will premier his concert at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday 25 January 2023.