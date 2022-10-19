SBS Assyrian

Inspirational Stories: First Assyrian concert at the Opera House

Evan Yako poster 1.jpg

Percussionist Evan Yako

Published 19 October 2022 at 12:00pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
For the first time, traditional Assyrian music will be played in the magnificent hall of the opera house in a concert performed by Evan Yako.

Evan Yako is a Jaz percussionist who has been playing on many Australian stages with famous Australian bands.
Evan Yako arrive to Australia as a refugee more than twenty years ago. He was forced to travel alone as a teenager through many countries until arriving to Australia.
Mr Yako pursued his dream of becoming a percussionist and started studying to become a professional performer.
Now his utmost dream is coming true as he will premier his concert at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday 25 January 2023.
Evan Yako at his studio
