First Conference on the History of the Assyrian Language held in Kirkuk-Iraq

Mr Yousip Audesho was invited to present a detailed lecture titled 'Classical Syriac'.





This was the first lecture held in Kirkuk for 2023. More than 60 guests attended the event. To commence the event and in honour the Assyrian Martyrs, a minute of silence vigil was held by the attendees.





After the forum, the Khoyada committee issued a plaque in gratitude for Mr Yousip's work in this field.



Mr Audisho was honoured with a plague of gratitude from The ChaldoAssyrian Students & Youth Union





Mr Yousip Audesho is one of only 18 other Assyrian graduates in Bachelor of Classical Syriac studies in Iraq and the first group of 20 graduates in this degree.







Mr Audisho was honoured to present his lecture to the students and attendees and says; " I was surprised by the guest's interest and the number of attendees that were there ".



Some of the attendees at the lecture Credit: Khoyada.Jpg Mr Yousip is a writer and teacher, he actively translates to and from English, Arabic and Assyrian languages.





Mr Yousip Audisho delivering his lecture





Mr Audesho hopes to someday, continue his studies in this field and attain a Masters's degree in Classical Syriac.



This is the first lecture for the Khoyada union Credit: Khoyada.jpg





He also told SBS Assyrian that " the Assyrian language is our heritage and we have to aim to keep it alive, strive to educate ourselves in this beautiful and unique language".





