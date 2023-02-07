Highlights from the premiere of the Assyrian film: Journey of Eternity

The movie had only four sessions to be shown in the Hoyts Cinema at Stockland, Wetherill Park, according to Sargon Kaleta, one of the organisers of this event.





Mr DSargon said, " Due to Australian laws, the movie has to be classified as an event movie; any event movie can not have more than four sessions; otherwise, different taxes has to be paid to the government,".





The four sessions on Friday and Sunday were sold out, two days after tickets went on sale.





SBS Assyrian, who was there in one of Sunday's sessions, managed to interview some people who watched the film and asked for their opinion about the film.





There were mixed reactions among the attendees. Some were disappointed it didn't fulfil their expectations that the movie would be about the life and death of the Assyrian Martyrs, executed by the Baath's regime in the early eighties last century.





Others were delighted and proud as they saw a professional movie of an international standard that illustrated the sufferings and persecution of the Assyrian nation.





