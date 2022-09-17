Improving Cancer Patients' Journey - A Health Program in Fairfield

Improving Cancer Patients' Journey for CALD Communities is a health program Cancer Institute and NSW government in partnership with Liverpool Hospital and other agencies. Mrs Rita Bityou Oraham is an Assyrian facilitator who is involved in the Assyrian part of this program, this is directed to help Assyrian cancer patients and their carers in Fairfield Area. Mrs Oraham highlighted the importance of this program and talked about some of the activities included during these workshops.
Published 17 September 2022 at 10:38pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
This program helps multicultural communities who are more likely to be affected by cancer due to many facts. Sargon Warde from SBS Assyrian interviewed Mr Rita Bityou Oraham who is a facilitator in this program, and talked about the benefits of this workshops,
