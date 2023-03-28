"Iraq Emerges Victorious in International Court Case Against Turkey Over Kurdish Oil Exports"

The conflict between Iraq's central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been a longstanding issue. However, a recent ruling by an international court based in Paris has favored Iraq's central government.

The Iraqi oil ministry has announced that it has emerged victorious in a significant case against Turkey regarding the export of oil from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Paris-based court for the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration ruled in favour of Iraq's central government.

Iraq claimed that Turkey violated a 1973 agreement for exporting oil from the fields of Kirkuk without the consent of Iraq's central government.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relies heavily on oil exports, which are crucial for the region's survival.

In 2014, Iraq filed a complaint with the international court about exporting oil from the Kurdistan region through an Iraqi pipeline to Turkey without the Iraqi government's consent.

The Iraqi government has stated that the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) is the only entity authorized to manage exports through Ceyhan. Any oil exported outside of SOMO will be considered theft going forward.
