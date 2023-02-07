Issue of the minorities quota in the Kurdistan Parliament Election

In this interview, Naseem Sadiq discusses the participation of the Assyrian parties in the upcoming Kurdistan Region Parliament elections, or (not to participate), in light of the current controversial election law for minorities competing for quota seats.
Mr Sadiq met Mr Yacoob G Yaco, Deputy Secretary-General of the Assyrian Democratic Movement.
Mr Yaco explains why the current law of the quota in the Parliament election is a big challenge and makes it very hard for Assyrian candidates to win seats.