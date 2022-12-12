SBS Assyrian

Mary Isaac's music teacher inspired her musical career

Maria Isaac performing a classical piece Credit: Shayna hunanetarian

Published 12 December 2022 at 12:27pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Assyrian community in Australia has produced many talents in different fields, Maria Isaac is an example

Maria listened to music when she was in her mum's womb. Her mother used to listen to classical music while she was pregnant with Maria.
Maria Isaac was taught violin by Maestro the late Shora Mikhalian, who made a big impact on her decision to pursue a musical career.

Maria graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education from the Sydney Conservatorium of music. She taught music at many schools, including the Raban Hermizd Primary school in Sydney.
Miss Isaac learned about the orchestra and also studies film production.


