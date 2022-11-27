Mayor of Hume Joseph Haweil predicts a third term for Daniel Andrews

This interview was broadcast live on SBS Assyrian two hours after polling stations closed and primary results started coming in.
Mayor Hawiel is an active member of the community and is well-versed in Australian politics.
He says "Victorians will definitely see Daniel Andrews and the labour party returning for a third term in government."
Mr Hawiel says no matter who wins in this election, the issue of debts is the most important issue to be addressed as paying off debt is not a matter of months or a year, it will take decades to repay and many generations will see its effect on the economy.