SBS Assyrian

Mayor of Hume Joseph Haweil predicts a third term for Daniel Andrews

SBS Assyrian

Joseph-Haweli.jpg

Mayor of Hume City Joseph Haweil Credit: Joseph Haweil.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2022 at 3:40pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS

Mayor of Hume City and member of the Labour Party in Melbourne Joseph Hawiel spoke to SBS Assyrian about the state of Victoria Elections.

Published 27 November 2022 at 3:40pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
This interview was broadcast live on SBS Assyrian two hours after polling stations closed and primary results started coming in.

Mayor Hawiel is an active member of the community and is well-versed in Australian politics.
He says "Victorians will definitely see Daniel Andrews and the labour party returning for a third term in government."

Mr Hawiel says no matter who wins in this election, the issue of debts is the most important issue to be addressed as paying off debt is not a matter of months or a year, it will take decades to repay and many generations will see its effect on the economy.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

george 2.jpg

Memorial for the late artist and singer George Homeh

warning sign.jpg

Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS 26 NOVEMBER 2022

Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold and player aziz Behich

Drama and intrigue on Day 5 of the World Cup SHORT VERSION