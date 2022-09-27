Morning Tea in Sydney to Support Assyrian Schools in North of Iraq

Sargon Warde fron SBS Assyrian talked to Mrs Shoushan Tower, President of Assyrian Aid Society-Australia, about a fundraiser event which is taking place end of this week in Sydney to support some of the Assyrian schools in North of Iraq.





Assyrian Students' Association of Australia has offered to help organising this event. Mrs Tower also talked about the importance of encouraging Assyrian youth to b active in taking his role to serve the Assyrian community in Sydney as well as serving the Assyrian nation world wise.