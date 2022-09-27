SBS Assyrian

Morning Tea in Sydney to Support Assyrian Schools in North of Iraq

Assyrians in Australia

President of The Assyrian Aid Society Shoushan Tower Credit: AAS.jpg

Published 27 September 2022 at 10:15pm
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

Assyrian Aid Society in collaboration with The Assyrian Students' Association of Australia present a morning tea fundraiser to support some of the Assyrian teachers in the Assyrian schools in North of Iraq.

Sargon Warde fron SBS Assyrian talked to Mrs Shoushan Tower, President of Assyrian Aid Society-Australia, about a fundraiser event which is taking place end of this week in Sydney to support some of the Assyrian schools in North of Iraq.

Assyrian Students Association.jpg
Assyrian Students' Association of Australia has offered to help organising this event. Mrs Tower also talked about the importance of encouraging Assyrian youth to b active in taking his role to serve the Assyrian community in Sydney as well as serving the Assyrian nation world wise.
