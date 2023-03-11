My journey to my new home: The Achievements of Dr Mariam Joseph, part two

poster mariam.jpg

Top picture, Dr Marian in the first Iraqi Doctors conference and in the bottom at the launch of Assyrian Australian Medical Association Credit: Mariam.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In celebration of International Women's Day, SBS Assyrian produced this two parts podcast, focusing on the resilience and persistence for the success of one of the Assyrian women in Australia

The second and final Episode of Dr Mariam Joseph tells us about the experience of her new life in Australia and the hard work she has done to achieve her goal of becoming a doctor.
Dr Joseph tv ads
Dr Mariam in one of her television announcements about COVID-19 vaccination Credit: Mariam.jpg
Dr Joseph talks about choosing Geriatrician as a speciality, her role in establishing the Assyrian Australian Medical Association and her experience as she started presenting the COVID-19 announcements on national television like ABC and SBS.
dr mariam
Dr Mariam Joseph in her Assyrian traditional costume Credit: Mariam.jpg

Listen to the interview by clicking the play button underneath the title.

Listen to Part One of this program here embedded
READ MORE

My Journey to my new home: The achievements of Dr Mariam Joseph: Part one

Click below to listen and read other episodes of my Journey to my new home.
READ MORE

My Journey to My New Home

My journey to my new home: The story of Evan Yako

Share

Latest podcast episodes

news

SBS NEWS BULLETIN 11 MARCH 2023

frank leade asset episode 3.jpg

Director Frank Gilbert answers criticism about his film: Episode Three

Capture.JPG

Fire safety at home: How to prevent one of Australia's deadliest natural hazards

Negotiating salary during a job interview Credit PonyWang Getty Images.JPG

#32 Negotiating salary | Free legal help in Australia (Adv)