NSW Government hosts Family Violence Conference at Parliament of NSW

In a historic day, more than 70 community and religious leaders representing different faith groups and communities attended the conference hosted at Parliament House of NSW.



With guest speakers, Ms Natalie Ward MP and Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure as well as the NSW Police Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Legal Aid NSW, Monique Hitter, along with the Secretary of the Department of Communities and Justice Mr Michael Tidball representing the government services in a panel discussion.





Representatives signed a declaration to stand against family violence and also contributed to open discussions among each other.





A panel of faith-based representatives spoke about current programs they have developed to support victim-survivors of family violence in their communities and institutions.



Deacon Alfared Orahem, Deacon Oliver Slewa, Ms Carmen Lazar, Rev Gewargis David, Rev Ramen Youkhanis with the Declaration signed by community leaders. Credit: Oliver Slewa.jpg



We spoke with Rev. Father Ramen Youkhanis of the Assyrian Church of the East and Rev. Father Gewargis David of the Ancient Church of the East, representing the Assyrian communities, as well as Ms Carmen Lazar, manager at the Assyrian Resource Centre who attended the conference and took part in the declaration and open discussion.





We also hear from Antoinette Lattouf, who was hosting and facilitating the panels and open discussions, guiding the conversations and unpacking what family violence is. She also shares her personal experience with family violence and encourages communities to seek support and implement strategies to support victims of family violence and abuse.







