NSW Parliament celebrating the rich Assyrian culture

President of ANC Hermiz Shahen Credit: SBS Assyrian
Published 12 October 2022 at 12:33pm, updated 12 October 2022 at 12:44pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
On behalf of the Assyrian National Council – Australia, the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Assyria are hosting a special night to celebrate the Assyrian culture on Wednesday, 19th October 2022 in the Jubilee Room. The Parliament of NSW. The President of ANCA Mr Hermiz Shahen talked about the details of this event.
