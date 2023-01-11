After obtaining a master's degree in complex systems from Univers od Ecole Centrale de Marceille, Department of Environment, with distinction, 26-year-old Assyrian student, Eashow Shamo, won a place studying for a doctorate in nuclear science and technology at INSTN which is affiliated to the Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies CEA at the French National Institution at the University of Paris-Saclay.
Nuclear scientist discusses his study trajectory
Sargon Warde of SBS Assyrian interviewed France-based Eashow Shamo who is currently in Australia to visit family and friends.
