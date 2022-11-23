SBS Assyrian

US institution awards Assyrian medical Professor for his services to the community

Prof Johna awards

Prof. Johna and wife at the awards ceremony Credit: Samir Johna

Published 23 November 2022 at 11:01am, updated 23 November 2022 at 11:20am
By Naseem Sadiq
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
The Permanente Health Organisation in California has nine thousand and five hundred members of medical doctors and over twenty-five thousand non-doctors members.

Professor Samir Johna MD, MACM, FACS and FICS was recently awarded for his twenty years of medical and educational services and contributions in California.

Prof. Johna is a Clinical Professor of Surgery At the Bernard Tyson Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine at Loma Linda Unversity School of Medicine.

Professor Johna is one of the founders of the No-Border Organisation that helps needy sick Assyrians in Northern Iraq to get medical treatment for free.

Naseem Sadiq spoke to Prof Johna about this award and about the operation of his No-Border organisation
