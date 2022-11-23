US institution awards Assyrian medical Professor for his services to the community

Professor Samir Johna MD, MACM, FACS and FICS was recently awarded for his twenty years of medical and educational services and contributions in California.





Prof. Johna is a Clinical Professor of Surgery At the Bernard Tyson Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine at Loma Linda Unversity School of Medicine.





Professor Johna is one of the founders of the No-Border Organisation that helps needy sick Assyrians in Northern Iraq to get medical treatment for free.





