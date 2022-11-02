SBS Assyrian

Preparations for the Assyrian Cultural festival

David David

Organiser and manager of the Festival Mr David David Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Published 2 November 2022 at 8:21pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS

Assyrian National Council of Australia David David talks about the latest preparations to the first Assyrian cultural festival to be held on Sunday 29/10/2022. Awards will be presented to many Assyrian artists and writers in this festival and will be attended by many federal ministers and guests.

