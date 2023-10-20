President Biden urges Israel not to be consumed with rage
President Joe Biden speaks to the media on Air Force One during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, as he travels back to Washington from his trip to Israel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Source: AP / Evan Vucci/AP
United States President Joe Biden has wrapped up a brief visit to Israel, where he backed the Israeli Defence Force's account of a hospital blast that's believed to have killed hundreds of people. And a second repatriation flight carrying Australians from Israel has touched down in Sydney.
Share