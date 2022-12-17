SBS Assyrian

Revers Migration to Assyrian land

innana mardokh.jpg

expatriate Innana Mardokh, who has returned and is living permanently in Northern Iraq Credit: Nassem Sadiq

Published 17 December 2022 at 8:22pm, updated 17 December 2022 at 8:27pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Naseem Sadiq
Ms Innana Mardokh is a researcher in Assyrian affairs from Canada. She visited Assyrian villages in northern Iraq to see the living conditions of the Assyrians.

Naseem Sadiq met Ms Mardokh in Duhok and asked her for the aim of her visit.

Ms Mardokh said “Many Assyrians in the diaspora hear a lot of opinions and descriptions about the condition Assyrians are experiencing in northern Iraq. I wanted to find the truth and see it by my own eyes.”

Ms Innana Mardokh is asking the Assyrian political parties and Assyrian people’s representatives to take the Assyrian case to the United Nations and expose the sad truth of how the Assyrians are losing their lands due to the aggressive politics in the region.

