Revers Migration to Assyrian land

Naseem Sadiq met Ms Mardokh in Duhok and asked her for the aim of her visit.





Ms Mardokh said “Many Assyrians in the diaspora hear a lot of opinions and descriptions about the condition Assyrians are experiencing in northern Iraq. I wanted to find the truth and see it by my own eyes.”





Ms Innana Mardokh is asking the Assyrian political parties and Assyrian people’s representatives to take the Assyrian case to the United Nations and expose the sad truth of how the Assyrians are losing their lands due to the aggressive politics in the region.



