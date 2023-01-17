The Assyrian presence among the fans of the Arab Gulf Tournament

curiosity

Mr Hermes Moshe in the stadium with his Assyrian outfit Credit: Hermez Moshe

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Naseem Sadiq interviewed Mr Hermez Moshe, Assyrian sports media presenter and former athlete, to talk about his experience in the Arab Gulf Tournament

Key Ponts
  • Iraq host a big event first time in decade
  • Many Arab people never seen Assyrian costume befor
  • Proud to parade the Assyrian identity
Mr Moshe travelled from Duhok- Northern Iraq to Basra, South of Iraq, to attend the games of The 25th edition Arab Gulf Cup.

Gulf people were curious about our costume, they even invited us to visit their country
Hermez Moshe

This is a significant event in Iraq as the country was prohibited for decades from hosting international games for security and safety reasons.

Eight teams representing the Gulf countries are participating in the tournament.

Mr Moshe told SBS he was so proud to go to Basra wearing the traditional Assyrian custom (Khomala).
Khomala
Mr Moshe proudly walks in the streets of Basra with his Assyrian costume Credit: Moshe.jpg

Mr Moshe says, "people in Basra were astonished seeing me wearing this custom and started asking me, where are you from? I was telling them I am Assyrian from Iraq, Assyrians are the original people of this land".
ancestry
Always proud of his ancestry Credit: Hermez Moshe
Mr Moshe said, "People in Basra were very welcoming and showed so much respect and generosity to us."
I was so proud to go to Basra wearing the traditional Assyrian custome
Hermez Moshe
Mr Moshe told SBS Assyrian, "even Arabs from the Gulf region were curious about my costume and one Kuwaiti Sheikh invited me to visit Kuwait."

The former athlete and Assyrian media personality says, "this event has brought so much happiness and joy, uniting the Iraqi people, who for decades have been deprived of such an international event.

Finally, Mr Moshe hopes Iraq will win the cup's final as it will play against Oman on Friday 20 Jan.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Beach hazards

How to keep safe from Australia’s beach hazards

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 17 JANUARY 2023

Duffny

'Is this still available?': The common trick scammers are using to skim your money on Facebook Marketplace

New abboud poster

A lifetime spent preserving Assyrian history and culture - Part II