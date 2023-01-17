The Assyrian presence among the fans of the Arab Gulf Tournament

Key Ponts
- Iraq host a big event first time in decade
- Many Arab people never seen Assyrian costume befor
- Proud to parade the Assyrian identity
Mr Moshe travelled from Duhok- Northern Iraq to Basra, South of Iraq, to attend the games of The 25th edition Arab Gulf Cup.
Gulf people were curious about our costume, they even invited us to visit their countryHermez Moshe
This is a significant event in Iraq as the country was prohibited for decades from hosting international games for security and safety reasons.
Eight teams representing the Gulf countries are participating in the tournament.
Mr Moshe told SBS he was so proud to go to Basra wearing the traditional Assyrian custom (Khomala).
Mr Moshe proudly walks in the streets of Basra with his Assyrian costume Credit: Moshe.jpg
Mr Moshe says, "people in Basra were astonished seeing me wearing this custom and started asking me, where are you from? I was telling them I am Assyrian from Iraq, Assyrians are the original people of this land".
Mr Moshe said, "People in Basra were very welcoming and showed so much respect and generosity to us."
Always proud of his ancestry Credit: Hermez Moshe
I was so proud to go to Basra wearing the traditional Assyrian customeHermez Moshe
Mr Moshe told SBS Assyrian, "even Arabs from the Gulf region were curious about my costume and one Kuwaiti Sheikh invited me to visit Kuwait."
The former athlete and Assyrian media personality says, "this event has brought so much happiness and joy, uniting the Iraqi people, who for decades have been deprived of such an international event.
Finally, Mr Moshe hopes Iraq will win the cup's final as it will play against Oman on Friday 20 Jan.